Sylvester Stallone is a superhero in low hours in the new director of ‘Overlord’

Julius Avery, the director of the great ‘Overlord’ returns with ‘Samaritan’ this summer, the superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone that has emerged this morning with the official trailer on the networks. MGM Studios announced earlier this month that will premiere on August 26 and will be available exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.





Archenemy part 2?

Based on an original idea, the official synopsis pray:

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s superpowered vigilante, Samaritan, pronounced dead after a vicious warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis, is believed by most to have been killed in the fire, but some in town, like Sam, are hopeful that he is still alive. rising and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam is on a mission to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Avery recently commented to TotalFilm.

“This is a big event movie – we get to see our heroes kick butt, we get to see Sly do things he hasn’t done in a long time, and in a really clever way. He’s 73 years old! I’m in awe of how much he really He does. I’m telling you, most guys in their twenties couldn’t do what Sly does in this movie.”



Bragi F. Schut wrote the script, which casts a classic Stallone action legend filtered through the lens of our modern-day superhero obsession. In the cast of the film also stand out Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr, Dascha Polanco, Moises Arias, Sophia Tatum, Michael Aaron Milligan, Nicholas Logan, Ritchie Montgomery, Angel Nair, and Jaime Andrews.