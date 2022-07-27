Sylvester Stallone Is a Super Hero Left for Dead in Samaritan Trailer

Amazon Prime Video revealed the exciting first trailer for Samaritanthe new movie by Sylvester Stallone in which he will play the role of an all-powerful retired vigilante. The action thriller will be released on August 26.

“Do you think you live in front of a superhero? You should go to therapy,” asks young Sam Cleary in the preview, who suspects that his mysterious and lonely neighbor, Mr. Smith, is actually Samaritan, the legendary vigilante of the city that was pronounced dead 20 years ago after a brutal battle in a warehouse. Nevertheless, The super-powered, now gray-haired, retired vigilante is still alive, but he shed his second, secret identity to pick up trash in search of a much quieter life.

With crime on the rise and discovering his speculations to be true, Sam sets out to bring his neighbor out of hiding and retrieve Samaritan to save the city from ruin and utter chaos. Samaritan is a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Balboa Production production, directed by Julius Avery. Rounding out the cast are Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias.

Sylvester Stallone is producing the film. alongside Braden Aftergood, who is also an executive producer alongside David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, Guy Riedel. The script is in charge of Bragi F. Schut.

With information from Europe Press.

Sylvester Stallone assured that he was about to die in Rocky IV: “My heart began to swell”

Rocky is one of Sylvester Stallone’s most iconic roles, but the saga nearly cost the actor his life. The interpreter revealed that he was about to die on the set of Rocky IV, premiered in 1985. “My heart began to swell,” he said, recalling the experience that almost culminated in fatality.

In the movie Rocky Balboa is the world heavyweight boxing champion when a new adversary emerges from the Soviet Union: Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Although he initially challenges Rocky, Apollo Creed decides to confront him and takes a fatal blow in the ring. As a result, Rocky vows to avenge Apollo’s death and defend the country’s honor from him by fighting Drago in the USSR.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Sylvester Stallone revealed that he almost died after Lundgren punched him in the heart in one sequence. Although at first he did not think it was serious, his heart began to swell, leading to admission to intensive care. “In the first round, when he knocked me down, that’s real. It struck me down and I didn’t feel it at the time, but later that night my heart began to swell. The pericardium had been damaged, which is when the heart hits the chest, like in a car accident, when the chest hits the steering wheel. My blood pressure went up to 260. They thought I was going to end up talking to angels,” he recounted.

The artist had previously spoken of this incident. “Dolph Lundgren put me in the hospital for nine days. He knew he was in trouble when some nuns showed up at the ICU,” he said. For his part, Lundgren also spoke of the accident. “All I did was follow orders. He was the boss. I did what he told me. We went back to Los Angeles and the producer was like, ‘Hey Dolph, you’ve got two weeks off, Sylvester’s in the hospital.'”he recalled.