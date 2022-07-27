Sylvester Stallone is a retired superhero with a very bad temper in the first Samaritan trailer

Samaritanthe new superhero movie Sylvester Stallone for Amazon Prime Videois seen in his first and surprising trailer in spanish that you can see on these lines, a film that will be released exclusively on the Amazon streaming platform next August 26, 2022. So the director julius avery (Overlord) is in charge of directing this new story of a retired superhero that everyone thought was dead and who returns to action after 25 years for some reason…

This is how Stallone spends them as a retired superhero

Thus, the official synopsis from Samaritan tells us that “Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s superpowered vigilante Samaritan was pronounced dead after a vicious warehouse battle with his rival Nemesis. Most believe that Samaritan died in the fire, but some in town, like Sam, are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam is on a mission to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from ruin.”

And it is that as this first look at Samaritan demonstrates, Sly is in top form at 73 years old, as the director of the film recently told Total Film: “This is a big event movie: we see our heroes kicking butt, we’re going to see Sly do things he hasn’t done in a long time, and in a really clever way. He is 73 years old! I am in awe of all he really does. I’m telling you, most guys in their twenties they couldn’t do what sly does in this movie”.

The Samaritan cast, with Sylvester Stallone in the lead, is completed by Pilou Asbaek, Martin Starr, Dascha Polanco, Moises Arias, Sophia Tatum, Michael Aaron Milligan, Nicholas Logan and Ritchie Montgomery, among others. Premiere in Prime Video the 26 of August.

Source | Amazon Prime Video Spain