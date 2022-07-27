Sylvester Stallone is a retired superhero who must return to action in the Samaritan trailer

Prime Video’s catalog features hit superhero productions courtesy of TheBoys and invincibleso streaming plans to continue betting on this type of content with a new movie called Samaritan.

But don’t expect this production starring Sylvester Stallone to have all the violence and satire of TheBoys because although Samaritan will revolve around a retired superhero who has become disenchanted with the world, its premise will also include a young boy who motivates him to break out of his self-imposed seclusion.

“Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s superpowered vigilante Samaritan was pronounced dead after a vicious warehouse battle with his rival Nemesis. Most believe that Samaritan died in the fire, but some in town, like Sam, are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from ruin.” says the synopsis of the film.

Samaritan was directed by Julius Avery (Overlord, Son Of A Gun) based on a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut, Mark L. Smith, Zak Penn with Chuck MacLean. And, without further ado, you can watch its trailer here:

Samaritan It will premiere on August 26 on Prime Video.