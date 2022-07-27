Sylvester Stallone, a superhero left for dead in the adrenaline-pumping trailer for Samaritan

MADRID, July 27. (CultureLeisure) –

Prime Video has revealed the exciting Samaritan first trailerthe new movie Sylvester Stallone in which you will put yourself in the skin of an almighty retired vigilante. This action thriller will see the light next 26 of August.

“Do you think you live in front of a superhero? You should go to therapy”, they wait for the young man in advance Sam Clearywho suspicion that its mysterious and lonely neighbor, Mr. Smith, is actually Samaritan, the legendary city watchman that was declared died 20 years ago after a brutal battle in a warehouse.

Nevertheless, the overpowered, now gray-haired, retired vigilante is still alive, but has shed his second and secret identity to dedicate himself to Garbage collection in search of a much quieter life.

With the crime on the rise and after discovering that his speculations are true, Sam sets out to bring his neighbor out of hiding and get samaritan back to save the city from ruin and absolute chaos.

Samaritan is a production of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Balboa Productiondirected by julius avery. complete the cast Javon ‘Wanna’ WaltonPilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias.

Sylvester Stallone is a producer of the film with Braden Aftergoodwho is also an executive producer with David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, Guy Riedel. The script is in charge of Bragi F. Schut.