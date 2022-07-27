Summary of the game FC Juarez vs Tigres (0-1). GOALHalf time

Midtime Editorial

tigers had to get hold of André-Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán to clear the customs that represented FC Juarez, on the border of Chihuahua; the felines finished with 10 players and had few scoring options against Alfredo Talavera.

the varsity team continues adding tight victories in the 2022 Opening Tournament, not always with the best football, but with great forcefulness and showing that defense is still his best weapon; today He closed the roads to the Bravos, They only had a couple of options.

Tigres’ goal came from a throw-in, which reached the feet of Javier Aquino, who entered the area and gave a diagonal pass for Gignacwho took advantage he sent his shot between several playerswith such good fortune that the ball was deflected by Javier Salas and Alfred Talavera could not do anything in the 1-0.

Previously Córdova had tried a shot from outside the area, but the ball hit the crossbar and those were all the scoring options.

Tigres was left with 10 players at 56 minutes, due to two plays by Luis Quiñones that merited a yellow card, the second was an unjustified plate on a rival and the referee Fernando Hernández sent him to the showers, despite the claims of the Tigres players under coach Miguel Herrera.

FC Juárez had a long-range shot that forced Nahuel Guzmán to dive to the side; In addition, to that shot was added a header from Alejandro Arribas, who also forced Nahuel to divert. And that’s it, with that Tigres put an end to the danger of the frontiersmen.

Tigers keep walking on the Opening Tournament 2022, with these three points he reached 12 units and he is still at the top of the table and although his fans view these victories with suspicion, Miguel Herrera is still right, because they did not score, only three goals against.