Stromae and Camila Cabello in Mon Amour, a new version from Multitude (text and translation)

It certainly is strange to imagine Stromae And Camila Cabello in my lovesong contained in the new album by the Belgian singer-songwriter Multitude (2022) of which we could admire small large pearls like The Enfer And Santé.

At this round Stromae proposes a new version of my love in the company of the Cuban singer. For the Belgian artist it is a lucky year. Multitude is the disc of the glorious return that brought him back to the stage with a stop in Italy on July 20 on the occasion of the Milan Summer Festival.

Camila Cabello offers herself for a new duet with an artist apparently different from her style. Featuring her with Ed Sheeran in Bam Bam is one of the most successful duets of recent years, and with these collaborations the Cuban singer-songwriter proves to be a versatile artist and anything but fossilized in a style.

His latest album Familia (2022) offered us a different and more sincere Camila Cabello than ever: the singer-songwriter, in fact, wrote this album during the two years of the pandemic and in full lockdown, a situation that forced her to return to her family and to rediscover the beauty of the home.

Stromae and Camila Cabello, in my lovethey reflect together on jealousy even in its most toxic version, that one retroactive which makes it impossible to accept the existence of former partners.

With its peculiar style, Stromae manages to make elegant even a subject that has been consumed several times: contemporary r & b marries chanson, but there is also room for nuances of radio pop and flashes of genius. With this collaboration, Stromae and Camila Cabello give a lesson in class and style to many catchphrases whose title and authors we have already forgotten.

Text

[Couplet 1]

Y a d’abord eu Natasha mais, avant, y avait Nathalie

Puis, tout d’suite après, ya eu Laura et, ensuite, ya eu Aurélie

Évidemment, ya eu Emma, ​​mon Emmanuelle et ma Sophie

Et, bien sûr, ya eu Eva et Valérie, corn

[Refrain]

Mon amour, mon amour

Tu sais qu’il n’y a que toi et que je t’aimerai pour toujours

Oui, mon amour, mon amour

Tu sais qu’il n’y a que toi et que je t’aimerai pour toujours

Eh [Couplet 2]

Mon amour, oui, c’est promis, oui, c’était la dernière fois

Et j’te promets qu’j’t’ai tout dit, plus rien, tu ne découvriras

Plus aucune autre fille dans notre lit, elles m’ont mis dans de beaux draps

Oui, bien sûr, j’ai choisi mais pas celles-la [Refrain]

Mon amour (Mon amour), mon amour

Tu sais qu’il n’y a que toi et que je t’aimerai pour toujours (Pour toujours)

Eh [Couplet 3]

Non, c’est pas c’que tu crois, je sais, ça paraît bizarre

Not, c’est pas but faute à moi mais sans doute la faute au hasard

Pourquoi tu t’en vas? C’était la dernière fois, c’était juste un coup d’un soir, ça comptait pas

D’t’façon, j’sais qu’au fond d’toi, tu les aimes bien, les connards [Refrain]

Mon amour (Mon amour), mon amour (Oui, mon amour)

Tu sais qu’il n’y a que toi et que je t’aimerai pour toujours (Oui, pour toujours)

Eh [Couplet 4]

Depuis que t’es partie, la vie n’a plus la même saveur

Les draps n’ont plus la même odeur depuis qu’j’fais la lessive

Corn qu’est-ce qu’il a de plus que moi? Est-ce qu’il en a une plus grosse que moi?

Vous l’faites combien d’fois par mois? Et puis mes slips sont dans those armoire? [Refrain]

Mon amour, mon amour

Tu sais qu’il n’y a que toi et que je t’aimerai pour toujours

Corn mon amour, mon amour

Tu sais qu’il n’y a que toi et que je t’aimerai pour toujours

Eh [Outro]

Mais pourquoi, pourquoi la vie est si injuste?

Dis-moi, dis-moi ce qu’il a de plus

Que moi, dis-moi ce que j’ai fait, au juste?

Pourquoi, pourquoi la vie est si injuste?

Dis-moi, dis-moi ce qu’il a de plus

Que moi, dis-moi ce que j’ai fait, au juste?

Pourquoi, pourquoi la vie est si injuste?

Translation

[Strofa 1]

First there was Natasha

But first there was Natalie

And soon after there was Laura

And then there was Aurélie

Of course there was Emma

My Emmanuelle and my Sophie

And of course Eva and Valerie

But [Ritornello]

My love, my love

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you

Yes, my love, my love

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you [Strofa 2]

My love, yes promised

Yes, it was the last time

And I promise you I’ve told you everything

You will discover nothing more

No other girls in our bed

They got me in trouble

Yes, of course I have chosen

But these are not [Ritornello]

My love, my love

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you (forever) [Strofa 3]

No, it’s not what you think

I know it sounds strange

No, it’s not my fault

But perhaps the fault is accidental

Why are you leaving? It was the last time

It was just a one night thing, it didn’t matter

I know deep down you like assholes [Ritornello]

My love, my love (yes my love)

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you (yes forever) [Strofa 4]

Since you left, life doesn’t taste the same anymore

The sheets no longer smell the same

Since I do the laundry

But what does he have that I don’t?

Does he have one bigger than me?

How many times a month do you do this?

Besides, what closet are my panties in? [Ritornello]

My love, my love

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you

My love, my love

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you [Outro]

But why? Why not?

Life is so unfair

Tell me tell me

What’s more

What me, tell me

What I did

Because? Why not?

Life is so unfair

Tell me tell me

What’s more

What me, tell me

What I did

Because? Why not?

Life is so unfair

