Steven Spielberg has directed a video clip recorded with the iPhone 13 Pro: this is the result

The iPhone 13 Pro camera is the protagonist of the video clip for ‘Cannibal’, the new title by Marcus Mumford.

The iPhone’s camera is spectacular, and in fact every day there are more artists who choose to use it in their projects. In fact, it is the case of steven spielbergsince the last work of the well-known film director has been recorded entirely using an iPhone 13 Pro.

This is the video clip of ‘Cannibal’, the new single from Marcus Mumfordan author known for having been part of the group Mumford & Sons. Taken in a New York City high school gym, the filmmaker has chosen to film the most emotional part of his new song, making all this from an iPhone 13 Pro and obtaining spectacular results.

Steven Spielberg shows that recording a video clip using an iPhone 13 Pro is possible

As we mentioned, the music video for the single ‘Cannibal’which can be played on YouTube has been recorded by the well-known film director Steven Spielberd, with his wife, Kate Capshawas art director and producer of the work.

As commented in Creative Bloq, the video clip in question tries to find the most emotional part, and precisely for this reason it has been recorded using a black and white color filterto leave only the gray scale.

Contrary to what might be expected, we are not talking about a video clip in the style of Hollywood productions. Instead, everything It has been recorded in the gym of an educational center from New York City. In fact, all the plans shown are of the same room.

It is quite interesting that the video clip in question consists of a single take of 3 minutes of duration. The recording does not stop at any time, but the cameraman goes through different parts of the gym in question to obtain the best possible shots of the author Marcus Mumford, who he always appears sitting on stage singing along to his guitar.

The result in question is more than interesting, since the great work that Apple has done with stabilization is very noticeable of the iPhone 13 Pro camera. The steps of the cameraman are barely noticeable despite the fact that he walks the entire room and even gets dangerously close to the artist, managing to avoid distracting him from his performance.