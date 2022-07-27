Stallone, the retired superhero: Triler of ‘Samaritan’

Prime Video presents the official trailer for ‘Samaritan‘, a film starring Sylvester Stallone and directed by Julius Avery that will premiere exclusively on the platform on August 26, in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Written by Bragi F. Schut (‘escape room’, ‘Last Voyage of the Demeter’the film revolves around Sam Cleary, a 13-year-old who begins to suspect that his mysterious and lonely neighbor, Mr. Smith (Stallone), is actually a legendary character hiding in plain sight: Samaritan, the superpowered vigilante from Granite City who 20 years ago was pronounced dead after a warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis.

People believe that Samaritan perished in the fire, but some citizens like Sam are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam sets out to bring his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin…

Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias complete the main cast of ‘Samaritan‘, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Balboa Production production that was initially going to be distributed in Spanish cinemas by Universal Pictures, although Amazon’s purchase of MGM changed everything.

Sylvester Stallone is a producer on the film alongside Braden Aftergood, who is also an executive producer alongside David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, Guy Riedel.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other videos on our dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.