Slim will delist Grupo Sanborns from the BMV

Carso Group will delist from the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) to Sanborns Group.

The company owned by Charles Slim informed the national stock market of its intention to absorb all the shares of the minority trading company.

According to the information available, it would pay minority investors a price of 26 pesos per share.

This delisting is added to the exit from the Mexican market of other companies such as Lala, Aeroméxico, Elementia, Fortalez, Rassini, Crédito Real, which is bankrupt and Bachoco’s intention to delist.

So far this year, the titles of Grupo Carso have a profit of 16.3% to settle at 76.98 pesos and the shares of Sanborns have a loss of 22.81% and are traded at 22 pesos.

The family Slim controls 87% of Grupo Sanbornswhich also operates Sears department stores in Mexico and El Salvador, while Banco Inbursa has the other 6.7%, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The market capitalization of Grupo Sanborns is around 50,000 million pesosabout 2,440 million dollars.

