Sleep disorders may increase cardiovascular risk in patients with diabetes

Research suggests paying careful attention to the quality of sleep for patients.

Some of the symptoms of sleep disorders include irregular breathing and increased movement during sleep. Photo: Shutterstock.

According to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 12 studies, sleep disorders could increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease in patients diagnosed with diabetes.

Sleep disorders include the following: insomnia, sleep-related breathing disorders, central hypersomnolence disorders, circadian rhythm disorders of sleep and wakefulness, sleep-related movement disorders, parasomnias and other disorders.

According to the Mayo Clinic portal, some of the signs and symptoms of sleep disorders include excessive daytime sleepiness, irregular breathing or increased movement during sleep. Other signs and symptoms include irregular sleep and wake cycle and difficulty to fall asleep.

There are many different types of disorders of the dream They are often grouped into categories that explain why they happen or how they affect you. Sleep disorders can also be classified according to behaviors, natural cycle problems of sleep and wakefulness, respiratory problems and difficulty sleeping.

The study suggests careful attention to the quality of sleep in patients with diabetes type 2, as it can reduce your risks of cardiovascular disease, stroke and death.

The main results indicate that the hazard ratios with diabetes plus sleep disorder vs. diabetes and no sleep disorder were:

Cardiovascular disease complications: 1.27 (95% CI, 1.12-1.45)

Ischemic heart disease outcomes: 1.40 (95% CI, 1.21-1.62)

Stroke: 1.28 (95% CI, 1.08-1.52)

All-cause mortality: 1.56 (95% CI, 1.26-1.94)

Each of the disorders is an independent predictor of cardiovascular disease and of all the studies, 10 had a moderate risk of bias and 2 had a serious risk of bias.

Source consulted here.