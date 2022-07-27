Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Due To Mental Health Problems: “I’ll Come Back Stronger”

Shawn Mendes has announced the cancellation of the world tour scheduled between now and next year. He did it with a social post that left his fans surprised, about to attend the concerts scheduled in North America and Europe and now canceled. The Canadian singer, 23, explained that he was forced to stop due to mental health problems, already a reason for a hiatus in recent weeks.

“I started this tour with the best of intentions, I was happy to be back playing live after the long hiatus linked to the pandemic. But the truth is that I am not ready to face the difficulties related to life on the road after all this time” reads on Instagram: “After talking to my co-workers and working with a group of mental health professionals, I realized that I have to take the time I never took to get back stronger.”

“Unfortunately I am forced to cancel the rest of the tour in the US and also the dates in the UK and Europe” continued the singer of Senoritafinally promising to return soon to perform when he is completely healed: “At the moment I have to put my health on top of everything. This does not mean that I will stop making music. I can’t wait to see you again on tour in the future”.