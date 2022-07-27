Shawn Mendes and mental health: “Tour canceled, but I won’t stop making music”

It stops after just seven concerts the highly anticipated tour of Shawn Mendes. The Canadian singer-songwriter, having already postponed twelve appointments of his Wonder: The World Tourin fact, announced the cancellation of all the remaining datesincluding the two that were scheduled in Italy next spring. The reason? The necessity of take care of yourselfaway from the stage and from the professional life.

“I started the tour with enthusiasm of those who returned to play live afterwards the long stop caused by the pandemic», He writes in a long post published on his page Instagram. “But the reality is that, having just come back from this a long time away, I’m not ready for what it could be difficult the tour“. Shawn then “spoke to the team and worked with an incredible group of proshealth fessionals“.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“It became clear that I must take that time for me that I have never taken, to grow and come back stronger“. Hence the sad announcement: “Unfortunately I have to to delete the remaining tour dates in North Americain the United Kingdom and in Europe. I was hoping I could resume the shows later some time off (he had decided to stay put for three weeks, ed), but now I have to put health first“.

“That doesn’t mean I’ll stop make new music and can’t wait to see you again tours in the future “clarifies the singer class of ’98, reassuring the fans. In front of him he had over 60 concerts already scheduled, the first would be iJuly 31st in its Toronto. “I know you have waited a long time to attend at these shows, it breaks my heart to have to tell you this. But I promise you that I will be back soon“.

“I’ll take the right one time to heal», Mendes concluded, thanking everyone for the understanding and the support. And giving everyone a great teaching: knowing how to stop when you are not well.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

Shawn Mendes and the duty to stop when we can’t take it anymore

Shawn Mendes and the breakup with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes: 5 news you may have missed

To receive the other cover of Vanity Fair (and much more), subscribe to Vanity Weekend.