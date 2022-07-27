SciPlay presents Sofía Vergara in its new advertising campaign

Online casino game developer and publisher SciPlay has recently started a new marketing campaign for its game Jackpot Partywith the participation of the actress and businesswoman Sofia Vergara. Ten lucky players who play the game for the duration of the promotion will win an all-expenses-paid trip to Hollywood.

This type of support is nothing new for Vergara

Marketing of the new campaign began on may 17th with a video of Vergara playing Jackpot Party on her phone backstage at America’s Got Talent. 2022 will be her third year as a judge on the popular talent show. The Hispanic beauty has appeared in advertisements for brands such as Head & Shoulders, Comcast, CoverGirl, Cerveza Águila, Quaker and McDonald’s. She’s appeared in ads for more than two dozen companies, so her deal with SciPlay is nothing new to her.

Behind her glamorous appearance, Vergara is a savvy businesswoman. She is the co-founder of Latin World Entertainment, a multi-million dollar media empire that provides licensing, marketing and production services to Hispanic stars. Vergara is also the company’s most successful client with its multitude of lucrative support and license contracts.

SciPlay focuses on your marketing initiatives

SciPlay Chief Revenue Officer Noga Halperin praised the talent of Sofia Vergara, noting that she had the clout to introduce millions of new players to Jackpot Party and allow them to enjoy the Las Vegas gaming experience from anywhere.

Sofia’s natural enthusiasm, combined with her global fan base, make her ideal for this campaign. Noga Halperin, SciPlay Chief Revenue Officer

Creative content agencies based in Israel why worry Y C supported the campaign. SciPlay hopes to build on Vergara’s significant fan base, attracting new players and driving engagement with current users of the featured casino game. The free Jackpot Party app already has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play store and is among the most popular of its kind.

Head of Marketing Innovation at SciPlay Ethan Davidson he also expressed his enthusiasm for Vergara’s participation.

We are thrilled to be working with Sofia on our first celebrity collaboration and bringing this beloved game to even more players. Eitan Davidson, Head of Marketing Innovation at SciPlay

SciPlay also recently partnered with NASCAR to advertise their Gold Fish Casino Slots game. These marketing investments come at a time of slight recession for the company. Wedbush Securities, a Los Angeles-based private investment firm, recently lowered its second-quarter earnings estimate for SciPlay to $0.19, from its previous forecast of $0.21. Most other analysts share a similar sentiment.

SciPlay announced that it would publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 9, and that it would hold an earnings conference call the following day.