Samuel L. Jackson will be in ‘Garfield’ with Chris Pratt playing a new character

What do we really know about one of the most iconic cats in history? That he hates Mondays, yes, that he loves lasagna, that he doesn’t catch many mice “because it gives him bad breath” and that he practically hates everyone, almost including his owner jon or the puppy hate. But do we know why garfield is that so? How has he been raised or who has educated him?

Nobody until now seemed to have asked this question since the orange tabby cat was born with the bullet points of Jim Davis in 1978. But that is about to change because a new character will be introduced to the Garfield universe with the new movie they are preparing Mark Dindal (Chicken Little) Y David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) as director and screenwriter, respectively.

After announcing that Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) would be in charge of leading the project giving voice to the mythical feline, in which it will be his second dubbing project followed by that of mario brosNow it’s Samuel L. Jackson’s turn. The legendary actor from movies like pulp fiction or from the MCU giving life to Nick Fury will now have the difficult role of giving voice to a new character, none other than the Garfield’s father.

Vicwhich they say will be called, is the father of Garfield and a new character in this film developed by Alcon Entertainment and distributed by Sony that still does not have a confirmed release date, but that surely continues to add a stellar cast of voices after these first two additions. Pratt will have a hard time having to emulate mythical voices like the original Lorenzo Music either Bill Murraywhile Samuel L. Jackson will have a new path to explore.

