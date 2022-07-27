Samaritan trailer, the new Sylvester Stallone movie

Prime Video today unveiled the official trailer for the new film Samaritanstarring sylvester Stallone that will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 26 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The film is a production of Meter Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Balboa Productiondirected by julius Averyand complete the cast Javon “wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dasha Polanco Y Moses arias.

Sam clearly (Javon “wanna” Walton), a 13-year-old, suspects that his mysterious and lonely neighbor, Mr. Smith (sylvester Stallone), is actually a legendary character who hides in plain sight. 20 years ago, the vigilante super powerful of Granite City, Samaritan, was pronounced dead after a battle in a warehouse with his rival, Nemesis. people believe that Samaritan He passed away in the fire, but some citizens like Sam are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam sets out to bring his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

sylvester Stallone is a producer of the film with Braden after goodwho is also an executive producer with David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, guy Riedel. The screenplay is in charge of Bragie F. Schut.

The truth is that I really want this movie. Stallone is far from his golden age but this type of role suits him like a glove, plus you want to see the actor in the superhero genre, although this is somewhat peculiar.

Well, without further ado I leave you with the trailer.

