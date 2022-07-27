Ryan Gosling’s Most Iconic Roles, Ranked

Starting his career in the mickey mouse club Back in the ’90s, Ryan Gosling was immersed in show business from a very young age. Soon after, he took on other roles in family shows and movies, including Are you afraid of darkness? Y Goosebumps.

In the early 2000s, Gosling turned to independent films, eventually breaking into a small film in 2004 titled The notebook – but let’s not rush single Again. Since then, Gosling has taken on leading roles in all kinds of genres, from romantic comedies and musicals to dramas and even sci-fi adventures.

Updated July 25 by Colin McCormick: Ryan Gosling’s new Netflix action movie The Gray Man hopes to launch a new franchise for the streaming service and could see the actor create a new iconic character with a super spy named Six. But with a career filled with intense drama, gripping thrillers, and hilarious comedies, Gosling has many more fantastic characters that fans are sure to remember or should know more about.

14 The Believer (2001)





the believer It may not be one of Gosling’s most famous films, but his role in it helped prove that he was one of the most exciting and daring young actors to emerge in Hollywood. Gosling plays Danny Balint, a leader of a neo-Nazi group who hides the fact that he is Jewish.

Danny is one of the most conflicted and troubled characters Gosling has ever played. He wrestles with his own faith, his questions about it, and his chosen path. He is a compelling character study with a powerful performance from Gosling.

13 Lars and the Real Girl (2007)





Gosling may have cemented his idol status in movies like The notebookbut he seemed to enjoy the idea of ​​subverting that status in movies like Lars and the real girl. Gosling plays Lars Lindstrom, a man who struggles with his intense social anxiety and is able to find love with a sex doll.

Lars could have been a one-joke character, but Gosling’s performance has made him deeply compelling. It’s amazing to see him seem pained at the thought of interacting with other people but come out of his shell once this plastic doll is in his life.

12 The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)





the place Beyond the Pines finds Gosling playing Luke, a motorcycle stuntman and bank robber looking to provide for his lover and baby. But when a robbery goes wrong, it leads to a deadly conclusion that has a lasting impact on many people.

Despite some similarities to his character in Rideis a very different man with Gosling once again showing the intricacies of someone with shades of good and bad.

eleven First Man (2018)





Neil Armstrong is already an iconic figure in American history. Gosling brought it to life on the big screen in Damien Chazelle’s landmark biography. First man detailing Armstrong’s quest to become the first man to walk on the moon.

Gosling portrays Armstrong as a reserved and determined man who faces the constant dangers of the mission and its preparation with an unwavering sense of duty. But the film also explores him in greater depth, examining his personal tragedy and how he may have pushed him on this journey.

ten The Earth (2016)





Oscar-winning romance The earth stars Gosling as Sebastian, an aspiring jazz pianist who falls in love with an aspiring actress (Emma Stone). Since the film is a musical, Gosling was also able to show off his dancing skills, vocal range, and piano.

The on-screen chemistry Gosling shared with co-star Emma Stone was electric, and the film nailed its final scene with a surprising and bittersweet conclusion. Gosling was nominated for Best Actor and further showcased his versatile talent.

9 Crazy, Stupid, In love. (2011)





Before Gosling danced with Stone in The earththe couple fell in love with each other in crazy stupid love. This romantic comedy also starred Steve Carell and Julianne Moore, who played a couple in a failing marriage. When Carell’s character wants to get back in the dating game, Gosling offers to help.

This film gave Gosling a chance to step away from his typical intense independent projects and showcase his acting chops in a more mainstream film. The result was a charming romantic comedy with a very likeable cast.

8 The Notebook (2004)





Gosling made the world swoon when he played Noah in Nicholas Sparks’ film adaptation. The notebook. The sleeper hit tells the story of a young man (Gosling) and a young woman (Rachel McAdams) who fall in love in the 1940s. Unfortunately, their love is forbidden by the girl’s parents and the couple break up, only to reunite years later. later after he got engaged to someone else.

The films seemed to establish themselves as an epic love story for an entire generation with Gosling and McAdams spearheading the typical offerings in the genre.

seven Middle Nelson (2006)





Although not as popular commercially as the aforementioned films, half nelson is one of Ryan Gosling’s most critically acclaimed roles. In the 2006 drama, she plays an inner-city college professor who befriends one of her students after learning that she abuses drugs.

Gosling caught the attention of many with his raw and complex performance that was far from flattering. His dedication and natural sincerity on screen earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

6 Drive (2011)





In this 2011 action-drama film, Gosling plays a Hollywood stuntman who doubles as a getaway driver. The stakes go haywire after he joins forces with his neighbor, just released from prison, to pull off a million dollar heist.

The film offered a surreal take on the crime genre that thrilled audiences. Gosling’s quiet, calculating hero remains one of his most popular roles with fans, being a mix of gritty and creepy.

5 The Ides of March (2011)





the ides of march is a 2011 political drama film directed by George Clooney. It is a film adaptation of the play Farragut Northwhich is loosely based on Governor Howard Dean’s 2004 election campaign.

While Clooney played Mike Morris, the fictional Pennsylvania governor and Democratic presidential candidate, Ryan Gosling took on the role of his junior campaign manager.

4 The Big Bet (2015)





Gosling joined Steve Carell on screen again in 2015. This time, Christian Bale and Brad Pitt joined the duo to deal with the financial crisis of 2007-2008.

the big field it was noted for featuring multiple cameos, explaining financial instruments in an unconventional manner, and breaking the fourth wall. Gosling’s character was one of the best sellers in the film. Although Gosling did not receive a Best Actor nomination, the highly acclaimed film would not have been the same without him.

3 Blade Runner 2049 (2017)





The sequel to the 1982 neo-noir science fiction film known as Bounty hunter had Ryan Gosling alongside Harrison Ford. Gosling plays a “blade runner” K-replicant named K who stumbles upon top-secret information that will threaten society.

The long-awaited sequel was worth it for many fans who found in Denis Villeneuve the perfect director to return to this universe. Gosling was also praised for his performance in layering him as a tragic hero upon learning more about his existence.

two The Good Ones (2016)





Set in Los Angeles in 1977, this crime comedy film starred Ryan Gosling as a private detective and Russell Crowe as an enforcer. The two team up to discover the disappearance of a teenage girl.

While Gosling had shown glimpses of his fun side on a few projects, the good ones it was an unexpected comedic performance from the serious actor that completely nailed it. Gosling gets some of the biggest laughs in the movie as a down-on-his-luck detective trying to live up to his potential.

1 Blue Valentine (2010)





Lastly, we can’t talk about Ryan Gosling without mentioning the small but acclaimed role he played in the romantic drama. blue valentine. Gosling and Michelle Williams played a married couple who went through the various ups and downs of their relationship together.

Although the film’s budget was small, its box office performance was also modest, and the performance of the lead actors was praised. They communicated the heaviness of their failed marriage with the kind of authenticity that only comes through every once in a while.

