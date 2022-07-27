Ryan Gosling’s favorite expression is Spanish

Ryan Gosling is in a moment of prominence and stardom thanks to the various projects in which he has been immersed and we are about to see, including his role as ‘Sierra Seis’ in ‘El Hombre Gris’, a production that has great names like Ana de Armas and Chris Evans and on the other hand, his long-awaited participation as ‘Ken’ in the ‘Barbie’ movie with Margot Robbie. Due to the new productions that he is about to launch in recent days, he has been giving promotional interviews and has also provided very interesting statements on all possible aspects. from his personal life to his knowledge of gastronomy and the Spanish language.

On this occasion, he has drawn special attention from Spanish speakers as a result of the interview on the Netflix Spanish account called ‘Con todo’ when they asked him about his relationship with the Hispanic world and the Spanish language thanks to his relationship with the American actress of Cuban origin Eva Mendes with whom he has two children.

In the promotional video Gosling answers on the one hand that if he could eat only one dish for his whole life it would be Eva’s mother’s “Arroz con leche”, it would seem that his wife has introduced him deep into his roots. But the most striking was when they asked him about his favorite word in Spanish: “My favorite word is ‘pussy'” he answered and adds “Fuck, puss, puss, it is not possible to use it incorrectly and it will always be there for you”, he concludes in the images.

