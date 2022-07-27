Ryan Gosling surprises his fans by confessing his favorite word in Spanish

Ryan Gosling He has become the man of the hour. Not only because of the expectation that he and Margot Robbie have generated for the film of Barbie which will be released next year, but because right now he is involved in several highly relevant professional projects, such as Saw Six either the gray mantogether with the Cuban artist Anne of Arms.

During these days, the actor has given interviews in various media to talk about all these issues and in one of them he talked about his relationship with the actress of Cuban origin Eva Mendes.

The couple is very secretive when it comes to revealing details of their life in common, it is more until they go to some red carpets separately. However, Gosling said in an interview: “I know I’m with the person I’m meant to be with. What I’m looking for is Eva Mendes, there’s nothing else I’m looking for.”

They were secretly married in 2016, shortly after their second daughter was born and this only transcended data such as that it was discreet and familiar.



Ryan Gosling’s Incredible Favorite Spanish Word

Because of this, the North American was asked about his connection with the Latin world as a result of this, and he gave some very interesting answers about, for example, Hispanic gastronomy. The actor confessed that his favorite dish, the one he would eat if they only let him choose something for the rest of his life, is the rice pudding that Eva’s mother prepares.

However, the answer that left all his Spanish-speaking fans with their mouths open was his favorite word in Spanish: it’s a swear word and it is nothing less than “pussy”. “Pussy, cunt, cunt, it is not possible to use it incorrectly and will always be there for you,” said the very cheerful actor.

Why did the actor accept his role in ‘Barbie’?

Ryan Gosling is on everyone’s lips right now, especially for his role as Ken in Barbie. In fact, it is something iconic because the actor confessed that it was not very clear to want to accept and decided when she saw her daughters playing with dolls: “I went out to the backyard and do you know where i found ken, jimmy? Face down in the dirt next to a crushed lemon,” she said in an interview on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon during the promotion of the unseen agent.

There he saw it clearly. He took a picture of the “disrespected” and “mistreated” Ken doll and sent it to Gerwing. “I will be your Ken. Because his story must be told,” the interpreter wrote in the message.