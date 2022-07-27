Ryan Gosling: “I’m an antihero in The Invisible Agent, but I have a sense of humor”

Fasten your seat belts because the unseen agent it’s a high voltage action movie. The $200 million blockbuster (the most expensive in Netflix history) took off on the platform on July 22, preceded by a premiere on the 14th in some movie theaters. Directed by the russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame), the film features an all-star cast led by Ryan Gosling. Starring Chris Evans (aka Captain America), Ana de Armas (007: No time to die), Billy Bob Thornton Y Rege-Jean Page (The Duke of The Bridgerton). The plot unfolds in an intricate labyrinth of crimes and conspiracies, in that gray area located in the shadows -in reference to The Gray Man, the original title of the novel on which it is based – where both government agencies and criminal organizations operate with impunity. We spoke with the cast and directors via Zoom during an international press conference about this hectic journey that you can’t miss.

What is the formula of this film?

Anthony Russo: This project tackles incredibly current issues with characters that, yes, are funny, but also raise existential questions. We think it’s the kind of movie that works really well for Netflix’s audience profile.

It has been a great production effort, but also a physical physical effort, right?

Ryan Gosling: The team of specialists deserve all our thanks, they have been crucial in staging the different styles of martial arts. And I always felt I was going in the right direction thanks to the constant presence of the technical advisors on set. There are many elements and professionals involved.

Chris Evans: The best? With directors like that, it’s a pleasure to take risks.

This time the women are not just secondary characters, but full-fledged protagonists. What do you think of this turnaround?

Anne of Arms: Not only was I thrilled to be working with Ryan and Chris again, but the script was so incredible that it would have been impossible for me to turn it down. To be honest, it’s not like she had such a full schedule, and in any case, she couldn’t pass up a role as a fearless woman handing out tow.

What questions did you ask yourself before approaching your character?

Billy Bob Thornton: My character, Donald Fitzroy, is a high-level spy tasked with making very sensitive decisions. He wonders how it is possible to do his job well and protects the recruits with an almost fatherly attitude at times and I understand.

Rege-Jean Page: Mine, Denny Carmichael, has left me speechless on numerous occasions. It’s amazing to me that he does what he does. I do not want to do spoilers but it’s a pass. Besides, it amuses me to go to the dark side, I admit it. It’s exciting not to have as many limits and barriers as the main hero. It’s not for nothing that my favorite Shakespearean character is still Iago: unleashing your wicked side is liberating.