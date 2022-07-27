Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock were together! for this movie
Before Ryan Gosling formed one of the most endearing and private families in Hollywood with Eve Mendes (to whom it is probably due that the Canadian’s favorite word in Spanish is a swearword), the heartthrob of La La Land He dated two other co-stars. His relationship with Eva Mendes began after the filming of Crossroad and the same thing happened with Rachel McAdams after Noa’s diary. Another famous actress who was his girlfriend? Sandra Bullock. Yes, yes, as you read it.
You may not even remember, but Ryan Gosling was in Murder 1, 2, 3. Released in 2002, when he only had 22 years and it was not the star it is today, the film had Sandra Bullock as its main character. Although neither of them gave details of their relationship, everything indicates that it was then when love arose Between both. The actors were seen together on several red carpets and, although they did not confirm anything officially, they did imply that they were together.
In an interview of Cosmo, Sandra Bullock was asked about her relationship with Ryan Gosling: Were they just friends? Friends they were, but her answer implied that they were something more than friends. “If you added the word ‘just’ [a la pregunta]It would probably be a bit of a lie. So I would say that we are friends”, she finished explaining, insinuating that yes that there was something between them.
According to the actress, Ryan Gosling taught her “to relax. I live my life at a hectic pace, and he has taught me to ignore everything that is not important.” “It is like a little buddha“, she described to him at that moment, with 16 more years that his partner in the movie Murder 1, 2, 3. They kept their brief relationship in private for as long as it lasted, until their breakup.
Ryan Gosling later dated Rachel McAdams and with Eve Mendesher partner since 2011. They have two daughters, Esmeralda and Beloved. Sandra Bullock, on the other hand, married Jesse James in 2005. Her marriage ended in 2010 after various infidelities by him. The Oscar-winning actress adopted her first child, Louis, that same year, and five years later her second daughter, Laila. Since 2015 she dates him photographer Bryan Randallwhom he came to refer to as the love of his life.