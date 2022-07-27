Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock were together! for this movie









Before Ryan Gosling formed one of the most endearing and private families in Hollywood with Eve Mendes (to whom it is probably due that the Canadian’s favorite word in Spanish is a swearword), the heartthrob of La La Land He dated two other co-stars. His relationship with Eva Mendes began after the filming of Crossroad and the same thing happened with Rachel McAdams after Noa’s diary. Another famous actress who was his girlfriend? Sandra Bullock. Yes, yes, as you read it.

love on the set of Murder 1, 2, 3? You may not even remember, but Ryan Gosling was in Murder 1, 2, 3. Released in 2002, when he only had 22 years and it was not the star it is today, the film had Sandra Bullock as its main character. Although neither of them gave details of their relationship, everything indicates that it was then when love arose Between both. The actors were seen together on several red carpets and, although they did not confirm anything officially, they did imply that they were together.











Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling at the screening of ‘Murder 1, 2, 3’ at the Cannes Film Festival GTRES GTRES/ Hahn Nebinger Petit / ABACA In an interview of Cosmo, Sandra Bullock was asked about her relationship with Ryan Gosling: Were they just friends? Friends they were, but her answer implied that they were something more than friends. “If you added the word ‘just’ [a la pregunta]It would probably be a bit of a lie. So I would say that we are friends”, she finished explaining, insinuating that yes that there was something between them.