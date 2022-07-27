Ryan Gosling and his “pussy”: The actor confesses his favorite word in Spanish and praises his mother-in-law | Big Bang

Ryan Gosling It doesn’t stop making headlines. If your signing for Barbie playing the mythical Ken was not enough, now the promo of The Unseen Agent is doing the rest. And it is that, although his companions Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms are having a great time in their respective interviews, he has also left some confession for the memory.

The interpreter has faced the interview without filters from netflix, a meeting with his fans from Latin America in which he has not hesitated to show off his basic notions of Spanish. A knowledge that comes to him thanks to his marriage with Eve Mendeswith whom he has been in a relationship -and marriage- for more than a decade.

It is said that they met on the set of Crossroad, where they play two ex-lovers who knew how to see beyond the cameras and the spotlights. Now they are more in love than ever, and he has shown it by proudly talking about his mother-in-law’s rice pudding. “Eva’s Mom’s Rice Pudding” It is her favorite dessert, which she describes as if an angel were crying in her mouth.

About his favorite word, he is clear: Cone. He says it with a sonority that evidently he must have heard from his wife on more than one occasion, and from this he confesses that “fuck is always there”, after saying the swear word a few times.

Beyond that, the actor has also said that he is obsessed with the question of whether ghosts wear clothes or not, In addition to highlighting that the series Days of our lives It was the one that gave him a push to dedicate himself to the world of acting. And luckily, because with a career spanning almost three decades, he can say that he didn’t have the wrong job.

One more proof that bilingual marriages are the most fun, Or is it that someone has forgotten when Chris Hemsworth said that Elsa Pataky used Spanish to argue? Without a doubt, moments that his Spanish-speaking fans appreciate. And the proof is that since Gosling spoke about this matter, the networks have not stopped commenting on it until it became a Trending Topic.

The Unseen Agent is now available on Netflix.

