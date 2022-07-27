Ryan Gosling and his favorite word in Spanish that has surprised everyone

RYan Gosling is making waves lately. His photos characterized as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend, along with the protagonist Margot Robbie They have been around the world.

Also just a few days ago, the renowned actor made headlines for acknowledging that he would love to appear in the universe of Marvel movies and series. Specifically, Gosling wanted to embody the character of Ghost Rider, the famous ghost rider.

And it is that the Canadian does not leave the public eye, but this time it has been for a fun intervention. As the protagonist of ‘The Invisible Agent’, Netflix has carried out a curious test in which the actor has revealed some of his favorite things.

Perhaps because of the Cuban ancestry of his wife, Eva Mendes, Gosling has confessed his favorite word in Spanish: “It’s ‘coo’. You can’t use it wrong. It’s always there for you”. The actor’s response has not gone unnoticed, especially among Spanish-speaking users of social networks.

A very ‘Hispanic’ favorite food

Ryan Gosling also confessed his favorite food, which is none other than andhis mother-in-law’s rice pudding, the mother of Eva Mendes. “It’s like an angel fell on your tongue,” she added. Rice pudding was born in Asia, but over the years it has become very popular in Spain and Latin America.