priority for the health of workers
The company health plans have been evolving based on the needs of their staff and, today, two of the aspects that employees value most are the plans that offer coverage specializing in family health and mental health. As the work context changes and adapts to new times in which individual well-being has taken on a significant role, caring for the physical and emotional well-being of employees is more important than ever and companies must take it into account. So much so that the Cigna 360 Wellbeing study shows that the 98% of workers consider it important to have time to care for and enjoy their family and thus prevent stress situations that may affect their mental health.
One of the reasons employees experience higher levels of stress is because work and personal life are no longer separate and they have to deal with both worlds at once. As a result, their priorities have changed and while basic cover was enough before, they are now seeking health plans that help them improve their family, mental and emotional well-being to find that balance again. Companies are aware of this and many have already decided to change their health plans to make life easier for their employees, and this means giving them support and helping them with family problems. To achieve this, it is important to offer employees the support and tools necessary to face the demands of the new times, among which the reconciliation between work and family life stands out, thus generating a greater commitment to the company and retention of talent.
For Ana Sanchez, HR Manager at Cigna “The care of the greatest asset that companies have, which are the people who work in them, must be carried out in an integral way. Gone are the programs that valued health based solely on company medical examinations, today it is necessary to implement a well-structured well-being plan executed in line with the specific needs of workers at all levels, giving way and importance to mental health. These plans must have a clear and comprehensive strategy that offers benefits to attract the attention of the teams, improve their well-being and provide an improvement in health, as well as a reduction in stress among other possible pathologies”.
Under this premise, Cigna proposes a series of keys to help adapt company health plans, promote family and mental health from the organization and thus ensure the well-being of employees:
- Let out the most human side. To adapt health plans correctly to each person, it is essential to generate a close relationship with employees, as well as good communication. The empathy process is especially important with teams that work remotely, in order to constantly know how they are doing or what they need and achieve a good work environment and, therefore, greater productivity, efficiency and a feeling of belonging to the company.
- Find the origin to reach solutions. According to the World Health Organization, depression and anxiety are becoming more frequent in work environments and have an estimated cost of up to 1 billion dollars per year due to their impact on productivity. Since the arrival of the pandemic, psychology is one of the services that employees within companies demand the most and for this reason it is important and beneficial to promote plans and programs for protection and psychological support that help prevent the psychosocial risks derived from this situation. and promote an improvement in the productivity and motivation of the workforce.
- The greater the autonomy, the greater the productivity. Due to the new hybrid work models that give people the possibility to combine work in the office and at home, the need to travel is reducing considerably and as a consequence the number of expats as well. To alleviate this situation and be able to attract more talent to companies, it is important to promote and adapt hybrid work models, creating flexible and easy situations for workers. For example, in the case of expatriates, they can be offered teleworking from their place of origin and go to their destination one week a month, thus minimizing costs and avoiding the need for the employee to move and the stress and frustration that this can generate.
- The family and the closest environment come first. In order to help strengthen the mental health of workers, many companies are already setting up a counseling service available 24 hours a day to help employees and their families at any time. The objective of these programs is to create a safe environment in which they can express how they feel and what worries them, from work aspects to aspects of their daily lives, in a transparent and honest way.
- Dampen the “always on” effect. The increased workload and the interruption of rest time weaken the mental health of many workers, generating high levels of stress and low productivity. In addition, it can reach a point where the limits between personal life and work labor disappear, directly and negatively affecting both well-being and social and family relationships. To avoid this situation and favor digital disconnection, it is important to have a wellbeing business health plan that focuses on promoting healthy habits such as breaks for disconnection, that informs about the importance of rest and sleeping the necessary hours and that motivates and encourage employees to find time for their routines, hobbies, family and friends.