priority for the health of workers

The company health plans have been evolving based on the needs of their staff and, today, two of the aspects that employees value most are the plans that offer coverage specializing in family health and mental health. As the work context changes and adapts to new times in which individual well-being has taken on a significant role, caring for the physical and emotional well-being of employees is more important than ever and companies must take it into account. So much so that the Cigna 360 Wellbeing study shows that the 98% of workers consider it important to have time to care for and enjoy their family and thus prevent stress situations that may affect their mental health.

One of the reasons employees experience higher levels of stress is because work and personal life are no longer separate and they have to deal with both worlds at once. As a result, their priorities have changed and while basic cover was enough before, they are now seeking health plans that help them improve their family, mental and emotional well-being to find that balance again. Companies are aware of this and many have already decided to change their health plans to make life easier for their employees, and this means giving them support and helping them with family problems. To achieve this, it is important to offer employees the support and tools necessary to face the demands of the new times, among which the reconciliation between work and family life stands out, thus generating a greater commitment to the company and retention of talent.

For Ana Sanchez, HR Manager at Cigna “The care of the greatest asset that companies have, which are the people who work in them, must be carried out in an integral way. Gone are the programs that valued health based solely on company medical examinations, today it is necessary to implement a well-structured well-being plan executed in line with the specific needs of workers at all levels, giving way and importance to mental health. These plans must have a clear and comprehensive strategy that offers benefits to attract the attention of the teams, improve their well-being and provide an improvement in health, as well as a reduction in stress among other possible pathologies”.

Under this premise, Cigna proposes a series of keys to help adapt company health plans, promote family and mental health from the organization and thus ensure the well-being of employees: