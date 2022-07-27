Price of the dollar today July 26, peso loses the session

Today, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4515 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 2.05 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.4683 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

After starting the day with a negative trend, the local currency closed with a slight drop of two cents against the US currency while the markets await the announcement of the monetary policy of the US Fed, where an increase in the interest rate of 75 basis points.

The economist Gabriela Siller points out that the IMF updated the growth forecast for Mexico to 2.4%, and for this to become a reality, annual growth must be registered in quarters 3 and 4 of the year at an average of 3%, but the threats of recession in the US darken that picture.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4683 – Sell: $20.4683

: Buy $20.4683 – Sell: $20.4683 HSBC : Buy: $19.97 – Sell: $20.65

: Buy: $19.97 – Sell: $20.65 Banamex : Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.98

: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.98 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.75 Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.31 – Sale: $20.69

Purchase: $19.31 – Sale: $20.69 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.92 Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.9520- Sale: $20.9620

Purchase: $19.9520- Sale: $20.9620 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.20

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 21,044.5 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.70 pesos, for $24.60 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

