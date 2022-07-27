Porsche buys 50 percent of Red Bull to enter F1

For a few months, both porsche like Audi have been looking for ways to be part of the future of the F1. It seems that, after a series of negotiations, Porsche has finally found a way to access the highest category of motorsport and will do so hand in hand with Red Bull Racing.

According to a series of documents published by our colleagues at Motorsport.com, the German firm will buy 50 per cent of Red Bull Technology, the team’s research and development department.

This purchase of half of the shares of Red Bull Technology will result in a completely new engine for the F1 team. This will be as part of the new regulations that will arrive in 2026in which synthetic fuel will be the main protagonist to return to F1 free of polluting emissions.

There are few details of this movement by both brands, but it is said that it could become official on August 4, when F1 is in the mid-season break period.

It should be remembered that, currently, Red Bull continues to use Honda engines after having renewed the contract with the Japanese firm. It will be until 2025 when Red Bull has to use a different brand, and that is where Porsche will enter with the completely new engine.

As expected, when the purchase of Porsche from Red Bull becomes official, more news will be given in this regard. It is said that Alpha Tauri, RBR’s “sister” team, will also benefit from this new deal and will occupy units of Porsche-sourced power.

For its part, Audi continues to explore various options to be part of F1. Some rumors suggest that the firm with the four rings is in negotiations with two teams (possibly McLaren or Alfa Romeo) and they would also be motorcyclists by 2026.