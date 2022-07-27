Porsche buys 50% of Red Bull Racing

Porsche has acquired a 50 percent stake in the Red Bull Formula 1 team, pending official confirmation that the Germans will be the Milton Keynes team’s engine suppliers.



The intention of Audi and Porsche to return to F1 as motorists and taking advantage of the new power unit regulations of 2026 is public and notorious. That Porsche had in mind to motorize Red Bull for that 2026, too.



The novelty that has just shaken the F1 paddock is that Porsche has already bought half of the shares of the Red Bull team, according to the Dutch version of Motorsport.com. In order for the agreement between Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH – the companies, let’s say – to be official, both parties must submit purchase requests to competent authorities in several countries outside the European Union.

One such country is Morocco, whose company laws specify that the agreement must be made public as soon as it is approved. And in this way it has been possible to know that Porsche just took over 50% of Red Bull Racing, even before it is announced, probably during the Belgian GP. That is, when the 2026 regulations are official.

Capture of the contract for the purchase of 50% of Red Bull by Porsche

The great unknown now is knowing what will happen to alpha tauri. One option is that it remains a subsidiary of Red Bull also with Porsche engines. Another is that it becomes the Porsche team directly. Or the third, is that it be bought by Honda so that the Japanese can return to F1.

Porsche competed as an F1 motorist in 35 Grands Prix between 1958 and 1964, where they achieved one victory, one Pole and five podium finishes. As TAG Porsche, and under the umbrella of Mansour Ojjeh, together with McLaren they won the Constructors’ titles in 1984 and 1985, and came close to those in 1986 and 1987.

