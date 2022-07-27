PlayStation VR 2 will allow you to see the environment without taking them off and more details

Image : PlayStation.

Sony prepares to launch a new generation of its headset of virtual reality, the PlayStation VR 2successors to the original model that debuted in 2016. We don’t have a release date yet, but the company has revealed more information on what they can do, including some interesting features.

PS VR2 will allow users to see their surroundings without having to take off their headsetwith the intention of having more security when using them or simply to quickly check where one of the controls is, for example, using the front cameras of the PS VR2.

Also, the new headset it can also scan the user’s surroundings using the cameras and controls, in order to create a custom area of ​​play. According to one of those responsible for Sony, this allows “expand and customize the game area depending on the room.”

Image : PlayStation.

Of course, if the player gets too close to the boundaries of the playing area, they will receive a warning.

G/O Media may get a commission 41% Off LG Oled 55″ Smart TV Pretty

This OLED TV has over 8 million pixels for stunning images, incredible depth of blacks, and vibrant colors, uses an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor for 4K imaging, has low latency if you’re after a good gaming TV, and integrated Google Assistant and Alexa.

Image : PlayStation.

Finally, Sony also announced that the PS VR2 will have a theater mode to play games that are not virtual reality, in a kind of virtual room with a screen that shows the game with a resolution of 1080p and refresh rates between 24Hz , 60 Hz and 120Hz, depending on the game . And if you are one of those who enjoy streaming your games on Twitch or YouTube, it will also be possible to do so and include yourself using the PS5 camera.

The PS VR2 does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to arrive this year or in the first half of 2023. You can see more of its specifications here.