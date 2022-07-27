Piero Ferrari is with Leclerc: “Even the champions are wrong”

After the criticisms addressed to Leclerc in recent days, the vice president of the Scuderia, Piero Ferrari, replies from Maranello, who, taking the defense of the Monegasque, judges positively the season of the red.

The criticisms have arrived. Strong and authoritative. Obviously Leclerc’s mistake could not be expectedwho finished prematurely against the barriers in the last French GP, had no consequences. Driving for Ferrari also entails this. Because it’s true, the Monegasque has compromised his world run, but if Verstappen had been in his placeprobably the media reaction would have been different.

From Maranellohowever, they are keen to let you know that trust in the number 16 is absolutely unchanged and this time to be heard is directly the son of the Drake, as well as vice president of the Scuderia, Piero Ferrari.

“In Maranello we are all with Leclerc. A mistake does not make us change our mind! Charles is the symbol of the Scuderia’s present and together with Sainz he will give us a great future“.

In a nice interview with the newspaper The day, Ferrari described his feelings when, in front of the TV like all fans, witnessed the impact of F1-75 number 16 against the barriers.

“When Leclerc went off the track I immediately imagined her displeasure, even her despair. I didn’t need to hear her scream on the radio. I am of a certain age, I know the psychology of pilots“.

"I was upset too! They are not beautiful things to see for a fan. But let me add something right away … even the samples are wrong. Schumi, who made the history of our brand, was sometimes not perfect. He also happened to Lauda, ​​Prost, Gilles Villeneuve …". World dream? "We are on the right path" When asked if the world dream is now compromisedFerrari does not hide, remembering however that no one would have expected one so competitive after the disappointing past years. "True, but I want to emphasize one thing. As a company we are proud of what our racing department has achieved so far. We came from a difficult time. Now we have a car that plays it on every track. Of course there are things to fix, details to perfect, etc. But this Ferrari is very competitive. Then, of course, I would also like to win more often, maybe it would be appropriate to reverse the relationship between the poles, which are already eight, and the successes under the checkered flag, which so far have been four, half. But we are on the right track".





