People are sharing their painful experience with monkeypox

At this point, the last thing the world wants is another thing to worry about, but cases of monkeypox —also known as monkey pox— they have been rising across the planet. The situation has progressed to the point that the World Health Organization (WHO) decided to declare outbreaks of this disease as an international health emergency.

At this time, there nearly 15,000 confirmed cases in 72 countries around the world; with Mexico included in the list.

Photo: Meme // FEMA.GOV

The simple truth is that, although it is not new, the monkeypox was not exactly known in the western world. This has caused an interesting —and quite educational— digital phenomenon.

Many people, in this case patients, are sharing their experience on social networks after being infected. The stories are varied. Some have recounted the pain caused by the rashes or the burning of the skin. Others talk about stigma, discomfort, symptoms, or even difficulty getting tests.

Here are some of those testimonials.

Silver Steele he is an adult film actor (waters when clicking on his profile) who got infected from monkeypox. She had originally told her that his case was moderate and that everything was going smoothly. He had said that he only had rashes on his chin and some flu-like symptoms., but that quickly changed.

In a tweet that is going viral, he commented on how difficult it has been for two weeks of infection.

Update: I thought my monkeypox case was mild. I am now at two weeks and the injuries on my face are brutal. In addition, Mpox weakens your immune system and in my case I also have Strep throat for the first time ever as an added bonus. I now have additional lesions appearing…1/3 pic.twitter.com/ENtaDIH3J8 — SilverSteele – SHARE MY STORY #monkeypox (@TheSilverSteele) July 24, 2022

“The pain I have experienced has my eyes full of tears and keeps my lights out”Steele wrote. “I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy”he explained while showing photos of the progress of the eruptions on his chin and other places on his body.

Other testimony includes the story of Todda guy who recorded a video telling his case of monkeypox with a rash on the cheek. He said that everything had been “a nightmare” So your tests —to confirm that it was monkeypox— they had took too long and no treatment was available. His doctor only gave him some pills, the kind you would buy at any pharmacy.

Photo:Mulut_Cabai

Also the case of Harun It has become very popular on social networks.

Harun Tulunay he is a British health worker and he said that first, he started with a fever. He thought he had COVID but then he had unexpected symptoms.

It started with a rash on the nose that “It was the size of a feather cap, but it got bigger and bigger”. He also had throat injuries that prevented him from swallowing, eating, drinking water or sleeping. “It was very painful”explained in an interview with the WHO.

Then he spent a few isolated days with much pain.

At the end of the day —like the vast majority of monkeypox patients—, Harun Tulunay he recovered and his life is safe. However, he told an important detail about the scars of the disease. “I don’t want this memory of the horrible month. I don’t want to look in the mirror and see this.”commented.

All the messages from people who are experiencing this disease talk about prevention.

They mention isolating or keeping an eye out for symptoms to avoid putting others at risk. They also remember to stay in touch with their doctors, seek tests to confirm the presence of the disease, and trust medicine.

If you want to know more about the monkeypox or monkeypox Here we tell you. You can also review the official page of the WHO on recent outbreaks in the world and their treatments.

It may interest you