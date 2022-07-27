Pedro Pascal and David Harbour, reunited by HBO Max for their new true crime miniseries

HBO Max will bring together Peter Pascal Y David Harbor in a new television project. This is the miniseries My Dentist’s Murder Triala true crime along the lines of recent examples such as By Mandate of Heaven or The Staircaseinforms Deadline and collects CulturaOcio.







The protagonists of The Mandalorian Y stranger thingsrespectively, will also act as executive producers of the project. Steve Conrad (Perpetual Grace, Ltd.), writer and director of the pilot episode, and James Ladunauthor of the New Yorker article on which the series is based, will also fill this role.

The real case of the murder of Thomas Kolman

The starting source is the report My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation (My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and Lethal Sedation), published in 2017. It tells the story of Dr. Gilberto Núñez, an Upstate New York dentist accused of the death of his friend Thomas Kolman.

It is foreseeable that Pascal will play the doctor, while it is not clear who his co-star will play.

Pascal and Harbour, on the crest of the television wave

Harbour, at 47, has been appearing in stranger things playing Jim Hopper since the beginning of the series and is expected to reappear for its fifth and final season, the date of which is yet to be determined. Other important roles in his career include suicide squad, The Equalizer, hell boy either black widow.

Pascal, for his part, is in charge of The Mandalorian, the first series in the Star Wars universe for Disney+. Like his now-partner Harbor with stranger thingsPascal is expected to return for the third season of this fiction, which will be released in 2023. The Chilean, a nationalized American, has already been chosen by HBO Max to lead the adaptation of the video game The Last of Us, which will premiere next year, precisely, on HBO. We have also recently seen him alongside Nicolas Cage in The unbearable weight of a huge talent.