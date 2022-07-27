on ARTE.TV spotlight on sex, amid Hollywood taboos and scandals

Relationships, self love, abstinence and loss of desire. Sexuality is a theme as broad and complex as it is important, made up of a thousand different nuances that collide every day with the taboos and standards imposed by society.

On the occasion of the Global Orgasm Day (31 July) and the World Day of Female Orgasm (8 August), the cultural channel Arte in Italiano (arte.tv/it) offers a 360 ° reflection on the theme and suggests the best documentaries and animated series to stimulate dialogue and deepen the thousand faces of the sexual sphere: from the phenomenon of “Sextapes” to female autoeroticism, from stereotypes to abstinence.

Pussy, pleasure, power! – Pop and female desire

Stars like Rihanna, Cardi B, Liza Monet and Megan Thee Stallion regain possession of their bodies, show it in full freedom, do not hesitate to bring up issues such as masturbation and put their sexuality into verse. In Pussy, pleasure, power !, with the help of artists and activists, Nicole Blacha sifts through the representations of female pleasure in pop culture to try to answer a question: whether female sex and pleasure conquer more and more preponderant spaces in music pop, are women really ready to get the message to live a “positive sexuality” and without taboos?

Free!

Advertising, series, clips, pornography, video games, magazines, apps – sex has never been so ubiquitous in our cultural environment. However, there are still many taboos and stereotypes surrounding the sexual sphere linked to the female world. With the aim of unhinging them and providing correct information, Libera! Was born, the web series of animated documentaries created by Ovidie, author and director specializing in issues relating to the body, feminism and sexuality, in collaboration with the actress and journalist Sophie-Marie Larrouy and the illustrator Diglee.

#AmINormal – Why do I never feel like it?

Sexuality is not a walk in the park, and once you find your ideal lover, not everything fits together perfectly. This is confirmed by the women interviewed in the documentary #AmINormal – Why do I ever feel like it ?, which tell about the (normal) alternating phases of desire, but also the more complex cases of DMS, or rather of “female desire disorder”.

Philosophy – Embrace your own sexuality

How can I break free from social expectations and discover my sexuality? What does sex mean for my life? Can I be happy even without it? These are the questions that haunt Ronja, who, to find an answer, explores the most sexually explicit communities in Berlin. The documentary Philosophy – Embracing Your Sexuality follows her journey through asexuality, polyamory, fetish and their effects on a relationship.

No sex – Those who choose abstinence

Never before in the evolution of the Western world has sex been lived and practiced so freely. For many, however, it remains a taboo: what about those who decide not to have sex anymore? How do they deal with this “diversity”? In No sex – Those who choose abstinence, seven men and women tell the reasons for their abstinence (voluntary or involuntary) and how they perceive it amidst testimonies that question identity, deepest desires and weight social injunctions, which make sexual activity the norm and the key to a successful existence.

The sexual evolution of humanity

In the scientific-trash animated series with the blackest humor and entitled “Not to die ignorant”, the mustachioed Professor Mustache responds to doubts and curiosities about science, but without forgetting to have a laugh. In the episode The Sexual Evolution of Humanity, the main question is one: why don’t humans have sex all the time like bonobos?

Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee – Sex, romance and videotape

The one between Pamela Anderson, perhaps the most famous and revered playmate of the last 30 years, and Tommy Lee, drummer of Mötley Crüe and bad-boy of rock, is one of the most talked about relationships of the nineties. After the success of the television series, the documentary Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee – Sex, romance and videotape tells their stormy story: from love at first sight to marriage, from separations to reconciliations, up to the disclosure of a video that portrayed the two intent on having sex: an event that started the “Sextape” phenomenon, which later will serve as a springboard for stars of the caliber of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.

