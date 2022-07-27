Nocilla smoothie to start your mornings with charged batteries

The nut milkshake It has more benefits than you think. Not only is it one of the best drinks made from cocoa cream and hazelnuts that will make your mouth water with its pleasant taste. It is also an energizing food that if you take it in the morning you will help start the day with well-charged batteries. You can add a bit of milk, yogurt or fruit to intensify its flavor and enhance its properties.

The Nocilla has also been valued for its high content of B vitamins, which helps to improve people’s mood and prevent depression. But for being rich in calcium, potassium and magnesium, It is capable of greatly improving blood pressure. For these reasons and because it is a delicious chocolate drink, you should consume Nocilla shakes even twice a week. And today we teach you how to prepare it just like we did recently with the Homemade Nutella.

How to make your own Nocilla milkshake with ice cream at home?

Take advantage of the Nocilla proteins with this popular homemade shake, which you can make as a milkshake. Although the recipe calls for vanilla ice cream, you can use chocolate or strawberry ice cream to counteract the flavor.

Ingredients for the smoothie

180 grams of Nutella.

200 milliliters of milk (you can use a vegetable drink).

150 milliliters of creamy vanilla ice cream.

preparation mode

The procedure is simple. you should only add each of the ingredients in the glass of the blender or mixer. Then, turn on the appliance to mix and achieve the desired creamy consistency. If the ingredients have been fully integrated, turn off the machine and serve your Nocilla milkshake in glasses or tall glasses. Improve its appearance by decorating with a little vanilla ice cream, which you will add on top of the smoothie.

How can I prepare a Nocilla shake without ice cream?

You can also make your smoothie without ice cream and it will be just as delicious. This version includes cream, vegetable drink and even ice to consume very cold during summer days.

Ingredients

2 large spoons of Nocilla.

400 milliliters of skim milk.

100 milliliters of skim milk or cream.

1 tablespoon of vanilla essence.

Sugar to your liking.

Ice (optional).

preparation mode

See that the milk and cream They are very cold before integrating them with the other ingredients. Now, add each one of the ingredients in the glass of the blender or the mixer. Then, turn on the machine to integrate each of the foods. Serve in a glass or tall glass and consume immediately to take advantage of this very cold smoothie. You can add a little ice, but in the same way you have to consume immediately to prevent the smoothie from watering down.

Now that you know how to prepare the Nocilla smoothie, get to work. After having it ready, you will taste a delicious and nutritious drink that provides benefits to the body.