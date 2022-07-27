Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban plan new ceremony

Mexico City

Nicole Kidman and her husband, the musician Keith UrbanThey plan to renew their vows in a new ceremony, and also hope to expand their family by adopting a child, an anonymous source told Britain’s Mirror newspaper.

“They want an intimate but fairly large party. Nicole will have her family and friends from Australia, as well as friends like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon,” the source told the tabloid.

The couple, who have been married for 16 years, already have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 11, who was born via surrogacy but intends to expand her family.

WANT A CHILD

“Both of them would love a child and feel confident that they will be able to adjust their schedules to raise the child without relying too heavily on babysitters.

“They are more than ready to roll up their sleeves and tackle some sleepless nights,” he concluded.

Nicole also shares two adopted children with her ex-husband, superstar Tom Cruise, 60.

The source explained that adoption is probably a less stressful and quicker option, and that Keith and Nicole like the idea of ​​helping a child in need.

Last month, Nicole shared a sweet wedding photo of her and Keith to commemorate their 16th wedding anniversary.