Nicola Peltz Beckham: her most dazzling beauty looks

Take a look at Nicola Peltz Beckham’s most fabulous hair and makeup moments.

The undeniably glamorous look of the new Mrs Peltz Beckham harkens back to ’90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer and ’60s beauty icon Brigitte Bardot, with stunning blonde hair, sculpted cheekbones and plump lips. For big makeup moments, the actress relies on Kate Lee, a Chanel makeup artist who counts Carey Mulligan, Jessica Chastain and Kate Winslet as devotees. At the 2021 Met Gala, Lee created an eye-catching cat-eye flick, while at Nicola’s recent wedding in Florida, “The intention was to accentuate her natural features, while adding some modern, not-so-traditional details”said.

Nicola’s golden tresses are usually styled down, either curly with a side parting, as in Vanity Fair 2017 Oscar Party, or straight with a center parting, like at the 2021 Met Gala. The actress has collaborated with Adir Abergel since 2014, where they met working together on tour transformers. “She’s like my little sister: she annoys me all the time, but she’s also the best”he told British fashion . Among many other occasions, Abergel was responsible for Nicola’s ’90s-inspired wedding day hairstyle.

Recently, Nicola renewed her golden hair and returned to her brown hair, marking a milestone among her looks.