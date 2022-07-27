New signing of the Marvel factory?

Ryan Gosling credit: Bang Showbiz

Actor Ryan Gosling continues to promote his new movie for Netflix, ‘The Gray Man’, in which he co-stars with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, all over the world. Precisely in one of those interviews, the interpreter moved away slightly from the subject in question to reveal his dream of giving life to the character of ‘Ghost Rider’, the ghost motorcyclist, and thus integrating himself into the cinematographic universe of the Marvel factory.

The president of the studies, Kevin Feige, has received the news with surprise and much pleasure, as can be seen from his recent appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con. Asked about this possibility, the manager made it clear that he would welcome the Canadian artist with open arms, who will also premiere ‘Barbie’ in a few months, starring Margot Robbie.

“Hey, if Ryan wants to be ‘Ghost Rider’… Gosling is an incredible actor, he’s wonderful… I would love to find him a place in the UCM”, he assured before joking about that viral photo that portrays the artist characterized as the Ken doll, but logically in his flesh and blood version. “He has dressed up as Ken in Venice Beach and has received more press than many movies that had been released that weekend. He is just great,” added Feige.

It must be remembered that the ‘Ghost Rider’ comics already had their adaptation for the big screen, specifically through a film released in 2007 and with Nicolas Cage embodying the main character. However, the film received a lukewarm reception from fans of the superhero, although not the attacks and furious criticism that its sequel, ‘Spirit of Vengeance’, would suffer when it landed in theaters in 2012.