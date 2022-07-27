Netflix orders sequel and spin-off for The Gray Man

Digital Millennium and Reuters

Netflix is turning his new thriller espionage The Gray Man (marketed as ‘El Hombre Gris’ for Latin America) in a franchiseannouncing Tuesday plans for a sequel and another spinoff from the action movie starring Ryan Goslingin the company of a luxury cast that includes Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

the gray manone of the most expensive movies Netflix to date, began airing on Friday and was the most watched movie on the service streaming in 92 countries, according to the company.

Gosling stars in the film in the role of Sierra Six, a former inmate released from prison by the CIA in exchange for serving on a secret program. “Extracted from a prison compound and recruited by his boss, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly trained mercenary working for the agency. But things changed, and now he is the one is being chased around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), an ex-CIA partner who will not stop until he is captured. Luckily, he has the help of the agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas)“says the synopsis.

The cast of the film also has names like Regé‑Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard with the screenplay by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

A sequel to The Gray Man is now in development with Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Netflix said in a statement. The company also announced a separate movie, but provided no plot or character details.

The expansion of The Gray Man It’s part of Netflix’s strategy to build brands with familiar characters that can cross over into film, television, video games, and movies.

