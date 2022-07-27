Neighborhood Heroes, Los Perdonados and DC League of Superpets at the ODEÓN Tres Cantos Cinemas

NEIGHBORHOOD HEROES

Paula (Luna Fulgencio) is a girl who plays in a women’s soccer team in a small town in Seville. One day she asks her father, Luis (Antonio Pagudo), as a prize for her and her companions to bring as a visitor the famous Betis player Joaquín, whom Luis presumes to be great friends of hers.

THE FORGIVEN

David and Jo Henninger are a couple trapped in everyday life, something that has made them extremely unhappy. With the intention of fanning the flame of love between them, the bride and groom accept the invitation of their old friends Richard and Dally to attend a bacchanal in their luxurious mansion, located in the desert of Morocco. However, what promises to be a great holiday will begin with an accident on the part of the couple, and will end up becoming a weekend that, in the worst possible way, neither will ever forget.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS

Animated film starring the mascots of the DC Comics superheroes. A gang dedicated to fighting crime while their owners, Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Green Lantern and Wonder Woman, are on vacation. This Warner Bros. Animation film is an adaptation to the big screen of the television series super-pets of the children’s channel Cartoon Network.

And on the other hand, the following films are still on the billboard:

A BOYFRIEND FOR MY WIFE (COMEDY)

Diego and Lucía are husband and wife. He wants to separate. The constant complaints and anger with her wife has made him forget why he fell in love with her. Unable to face the situation and face this harsh truth with his wife, he turns to Cuervo Flores, a famous seducer who will try to make Lucía fall in love so that she ends up leaving him and not the other way around.

FATHER THERE IS ONLY ONE 3 (FAMILY MEMBER)

Christmas is approaching and the children accidentally break a figure from their father’s Nativity Scene collection and must try by all means to get hold of one just like it. The problem is that it is a unique collector’s item… Sara, the eldest daughter leaves the relationship with her boy (Ocho), who will try to get his girlfriend back with the help of his father-in-law (Javier). Precisely Javier’s father-in-law – Marisa’s father – will be received at the family home to spend Easter after their recent breakup, which will attract the attention of Javier’s mother: Milagros.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER ( ACTION )

Return of the God of Thunder, better known as Thor (Chris Hemsworth). In this sequel to Thor: Ragnarök (2017), the fourth film in the saga based on the Marvel comics created by cartoonist Jack Kirby, editor Stan Lee and screenwriter Larry Lieber, the Asgardian superhero, along with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), will have to face a new and mysterious villain (Christian Bale). In addition, it will mean the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will become the new Thor.

MINIONS. THE ORIGIN OF GRU ( ANIMATION )

It’s the 70’s, and young Gru grows up in a suburb of the city, his dream is to be a villain and for that he idolizes the group of supervillains known as The Wild Six. To join them, Gru devises an evil enough plan with the help of his loyal followers, the Minions, always ready to wreak havoc. Together with Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto, a new minion with braces and a desperate need to please others, they will unleash his potential to build his first lair, experiment with his first weapons and carry out his first missions. When The Wild Six decide to expel their leader, the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru decides to attend the interview to enter as a new member. Of course, nothing will end up going well in the interview and it will lead to an adventure in which Gru will discover that even the most evil need the help of his friends.

JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION ( ACTION )

This new installment takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Now, dinosaurs coexist with humans all over the world. This fragile balance will change the future and decide, once and for all, whether people will remain the top predators on a planet they share with the most fearsome animals in creation. Raptor expert Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) returns in a new adventure alongside Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), the park guide. This third installment of the saga jurassicworld, Based on the books by Michael Crichton, it is produced by Steven Spielberg (Ready Player One, The Pentagon Files).

TOP GUN MAVERICK ( ACTION )

After more than thirty years of service, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise)’s reputation precedes him. Maverick was one of the best aviators in the Navy, decorated with combat medals and citations, and responsible for legendary deeds. Of course, he didn’t expect to return to the Top Gun fighter pilot academy, where he is required as a flight instructor to train a new generation of young male and female fighter pilots. There he will meet Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw (Milles Teller), the son of Goose, his deceased former partner, while trying to adapt to new technologies and drone warfare.

This movie is the sequel to Top Gun: Idols of the air (1986), mythical film of the 80s directed by Tony Scott.

ELVIS (MUSIC)

Biographical film about the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), focusing on his complex relationship with his mysterious agent: Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The film delves into the complicated dynamic between Presley and Parker over the course of more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom. All this behind the curtain of cultural evolution and social maturity in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).