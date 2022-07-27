Napoli wants Cristiano Ronaldo. De Laurentiis spoke with CR7

Napoli would be working to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Maradona, the Spanish newspaper AS reveals.

NAPLES-CRISTIANO RONALDO. Cr7 has decided for several weeks to leave the Manchester United – despite a contract in place until June 2023 – disappointed by the outcome of the last season and by the failure of the Red Devils to qualify for the next Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is awaiting possible developments from the market. A market that, however, remains absolutely blocked for the Madeira champion, after the stop to the negotiations with Chelsea dictated by the veto placed by Thomas Tuchel, the repeated denials of the Bayern Munich managers on his arrival in the place of Lewandowski and the hypotheses never taken off or not confirmed on Rome, NaplesSporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid.

Just from Naples for Cristiano ronaldo, according to the Spanish newspaper AS, a big surprise could come:

“Napoli has communicated to Cristiano Ronaldo the intention to sign him and make him an icon of the blue people, as was Diego Armando Maradona. Aurelio Di Laurentiis boasts a great friendship with Jorge Mendes, powerful CR7 agent, and is willing to bet a lot on the Manchester United striker ”.



For now the most economically important proposalexplains AS, it was the one that came to Cristiano from a club in Saudi Arabia. The offer reached 300 million for a two-year signature. 30 million would go to Manchester United by way of transfer, 250 million would be the total salary of the Portuguese, while 20 million would be shared between agents and intermediaries of the operation.

RONALDO TRAINS ALONE

In agreement with the club, CR7 he skipped all the first phase of the summer preparation (including the tour in Asia), preferring to stay in Portugal to train individually. Net of the usual denials of the Dutch coach and the leaders of United, the separation is seen as the most convenient solution on both sides, as long as there is an interlocutor able to meet everyone’s needs. This morning Cristiano Ronaldo, accompanied this morning by his agent Jorge Mendes, will discuss in the next few hours with the management of the Red Devils in the Carrington Sports Center.

