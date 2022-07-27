Musk’s space sex, J-Lo’s patriarchal surname, and appearances that can be deceiving

Appearances can be deceiving, which is disconcerting at a time when we think we know someone because we’ve seen the social version. Or: we don’t give enough rest to appearances, knowing how long we are, convinced that things are not like that. As well as? Like this.

Four days ago, the New York Times published an editorial by a writer, Jennifer Weiner, on a detail of Jennifer Already Lopez’s marital communication: the lady signs herself Affleck, having like many American women taken her husband’s surname.

Many but not her, the editorialist explains heroically, who in two marriages has never changed her surname despite hers, she repeats several times, is horrible (“weiner“, The sausage, was jargon for what you imagine even before, in a screenplay masterpiece, a politician named Anthony Weiner disgraced his career for the compulsion to send around photos of the sausage).

She, heroic, has not succumbed to patriarchy, not like Jennifer formerly Lopez, who sends a message of submission. A message of submission. Jenny from the block. With that look. With that career. With that heritage. Above all, with that ass.

Let’s take a stretch of the imagination. Let’s go back to the summer of my twelve years. Let’s imagine that in August 85 there are social networks, and Madonna uses them to announce that she will take the surname (not that she has ever used one, but I told you to make an effort) of the guy who just got married , Sean Penn. Imagine that a writer proposes to the New York Times an editorial on Madonna handmaid of the patriarchate. Let’s imagine how they would have laughed at her.

Is it because in the twentieth century the big newspapers were serious places, and now places that publish dogs, pigs, and Soncini? Perhaps. But I fear it is also because now everything is valid. Just as talk shows give dignity of representation to bad guys who distrust vaccines or the government or gravity, newspapers are terrified of not seeming inclusive enough. Will there be a feminist movement worried about the surnames of wives? Mica will they tell us that we are on the side of male abusers (excuse the cast) of the Handmaid’s Tale? Mica if we reject this splendid editorial will it go around saying that we are sexist?

How many divisions does the Pope have, how many followers does the editorialist have little. (One hundred and sixty thousand, in this case: I have seen shivering newspapers for smaller numbers). Can we afford to antagonize the 50-year-olds nostalgic for an old love that they see in the marriage between her and Affleck who had left a hope of a happy ending two decades earlier? Maybe yes, we commission Jennifer Salsicciotto the piece on Jennifer Miriano, come on.

While the New York Times wrote of Jennifer more submissive than Costanza Miriano, the Financial Times told the wonderful (wonderful even if it is not true, indeed more) story of Elon Musk (that of Tesla, or of Twitter, or of the children with names made of numbers and consonants) who begged forgiveness on his knees from Sergej Brin (the one from Google) for having fucked his wife.

It didn’t seem unlikely to anyone: for years we have all wondered how Musk – one of whom a more or less secret son comes out every six months, a more or less official girlfriend – to find the time to run all those companies, to try to climb Twitter, be witty in 280 characters. In the impeccable summary that Natalia Aspesi made yesterday in Repubblica, «the irrepressible entrepreneur who does not know when he works, preferring rightly to make love here and there. So much so that it has brought about ten children into the world with various entrepreneur girls of their future ». (“Entrepreneurs of their future” the New York Times I think would have written off).

Of course the very correct answer to this question is: it is because the nursing work is left to women, Musk can reproduce like a rabbit and not even spend a minute on a diaper (not even the mothers of his children: just see that I reproduce with Elon Musk and nappies do not change nappies). But the question is not “where does he find time to be with his children”, it is: where does he find time to copulate? It will take a minimum of courtship, two dinners, two tipsy, billionaires are given it more quickly but they are still hours of nothingness to devote to practice. (Of course I use “darla” because I’m from the Jenny from the submission block school).

Then yesterday Elon Musk made a series of tweets, one more sad than the other. He says that nothing is true, that he and Sergej are friends and the night before they were at a party together, that his wife saw her twice on the cross and always in public. It is a life that I do not aim, he concludes as any employee who was not enough to invest the thirteenth in half-dead roses.

So what is the moral? That appearances deceive every so often and every now and then we should pay more attention to them, and that money almost never deceives, it is always good to follow them (if you are from the semantic school of Woodward and Bernstein) and think about them first of all (if you are from the school of Mahmood’s father).

Sunday in the London Times there was an interesting reconstruction of how Jennifer Lopez is perfectly aware that she is a money machine, and not just because she said it in those lines of twenty years ago (“don’t be fooled by tips, they are still Jenny from the neighborhoods, I had little and now I have a lot “). When she decided to launch her own clothing line, she made three hundred million dollars in one year. They are less than what she collects in one day Elon Musk, of course. However, whatever her surname is, Jennifer still has time to fuck.