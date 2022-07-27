‘Murder… 1, 2, 3’, with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling: synopsis, cast and trailer

With the emergence of reality television and entertainment programs, sometimes the viewer forgets that there is something much better to spend that time just before going to bed and forget everything that happened during the day: the movie of the night. Luckily, the television channels do not forget about them and surprise their faithful with titles that they probably had not even thought of.

Tonight, La1 rescues one of those films that prevent us from taking a breath and getting up from the sofa, since from 10:40 p.m. it broadcasts one of those action and suspense thrillers that surely many had forgotten: Murder… 1,2,3 (2002).

‘Murder… 1, 2, 3’ (2002) Third Parties/Other Sources

The film tells how a teenage couple, Richard Haywood (Ryan Gosling), the most popular in class and a born manipulator; and the shy and too smart for his own good Justin Pendleton (Michael Pitt), both from good families and with cold and sinister minds, try to pull off the perfect crime. To do this, they murder a woman with the sole purpose of demonstrating that they are intelligent enough to get away with any situation. Detective Cassie Mayweather (Sandra Bullock) and her partner Sam Kennedy (Ben Chaplin) will be in charge of investigating the case.

‘Murder… 1, 2, 3’ (2002) Third Parties/Other Sources

Bullock plays Cassie Mayweather, a detective with a complicated past, but experienced enough to go with her instincts and not trust what seems too obvious. Therefore, she is the perfect counterpoint to the characters of Pitt and Gosling, two students determined to prove their superiority. A film in which you see a lot of the ins and outs of police work and see how the puzzles and clues gradually fit together while the hunter and the hunted maintain an intellectual and emotional duel.

The film reserves the details of who did what in the murder

The film received mixed reviews from film critics, noting its similarities to the television series. ITUC. Of course, Bullock’s interpretation was well received by critics. It accumulated more than 56 million dollars, which barely exceeded her initial budget.

Leopold and Loeb’s crime

The film is loosely based on the historical crime committed in Chicago in 1924 by Richard Loeb and Nathan Leopold. Both murdered a thirteen-year-old teenager just for the pleasure of killing and to show that they could get away with anything. Loeb, son of the vice president of the well-known Sears department store, was 18 years old when he committed the crime and was a fan of crime novels. Leopold, for his part, was 19 years old when he committed the murder and was a renowned ornithologist in his country, as well as a faithful follower of the theories of Friedrich Nietzsche.