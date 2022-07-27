MultiVersus, the Smash Bros with Superman and Shaggy now available

Image : Warner Bros Interactive.

Warner Bros Interactive has already published the free and open beta version of its new fighting game, called Multi Versus, in which many of the characters from its most popular franchises face off in combat; yes, in the best style of the saga Super Smash Bros.and honestly… it’s pretty funny.

Who would win in a fight between Superman and Batman? Well, we already saw that in the movies and in the comics. But… have you ever wondered who would win in a fight between Superman and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo? Yes, I am referring to Ultra Shaggy, and it certainly seems to be an even more interesting question.

In Multi Versus the characters face each other in an arena for 1 vs. 1, 2 vs. 2, free for all (up to 4 players), and players against the game. The characters included in the open beta are: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn from DC Comics, Shaggy and Velma from Scooby DooArya Stark from Game of ThronesBugs Bunny and the Tasmanian Devil (Looney Tunes), Jake and Finn from Adventure TimeTom and Jerry, The Iron Giant from the movie The Iron GiantSteven and Garnet from Steve Universe, and a new character named Reindog. In the future, of course, they will add more characters, including Rick and Morty.

The public beta of Multi Versus is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC for free (free to play). Here you can take a look at the game: