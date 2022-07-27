MSP and VOCES join leading specialists for the benefit of Puerto Ricans with ExpoSalud

Attend or accompany a loved one.

The Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP) together with the Immunization and Health Promotion Coalition (VOCES) will carry out this coming Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 the ExpoSalud event from Plazas Las Américaswhere patients will be able to benefit from the exchange of preventive health information at the hands of leading specialists.

With the objective of educating about different chronic conditions that most affect the Puerto Rican patient population, promoting prevention strategies and connecting with different specialists, MSP and VOCES will bring together doctors from different fields, such as:

Dr. Leticia Hernández, President of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology (SPED).

Dr. José García Mateo, Past President of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology (SPED).

Dr. Damaris Torres, Past President of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico.

Dr. Esther Torres, Gastroenterologist and director of the Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases-UPR.

Dra. Verónica Vestal Vargas, Hematologist Oncologist of the Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“We continue with our work with the communities, both in prevention and in education and access, whether to screening tests, immunization against viral diseases and, this time, to medical specialists who will provide valuable information so that the patient becomes more and more You can be aware of the importance of visiting your doctor on time,” explained Lilliam Rodríguez, executive director and founder of VOCES.

For his part, Pedro Lugo, vice president of Grupo Editorial Mundo, parent company of MSP and its allied magazines aimed at patients, said that the event will start at 10 in the morning and end at 2 in the afternoon.

“Our mission continues to be to serve as a link between our health professionals and our patients, whom we thank for taking us day by day as the main means of reference regarding their health and medical practices,” he said.

For more information, visit the social platforms of VOCES and revistamsp or www.medicinaysaludpublica.com.