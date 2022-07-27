Movie Days – 07/15/22

the belgian tape ‘Between life and death’starring Anthony of the Tower and participated by RTVE, is one of the outstanding premieres of the week of ‘Días de cine’, which also focuses on the latest from Nicolas Cage, ‘Pig’, and Ryan Gosling, ‘The invisible agent’.

He does it in a program that has the producer as godmother Beatrice Bodegas, winner of a Goya for ‘Tarde para la ira’; and that pays homage to the actor james caanwho died last week at the age of 82, and who gave life to characters Sonny Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ or the writer, Paul Sheldon, who suffered from the fatal fan who was Kathy Bates in ‘Misery’.

Already looking at the premieres, a new installment of the comedy arrives on the billboard ‘Father there is but one’directed by and starring Santiago Segura, with Toni Acosta, Silvia Abril and Leo Harlem in the cast. ‘pig’a thriller Michael Sarnoski’s drama starring Nicolas Cage; ‘Between two sunrises’a Turkish film written and directed by Selman Nacar; ‘In front of you’, a South Korean drama written, directed, photographed, and scored by Hong sang-soo; Y ‘The invisible agent’a thriller of espionage of the Russo brothers carried out by Ryan Gosling accompanied by actors like Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton.

The cinema section of La 2 also sets its sights on the Belgian film starring Antonio de la Torre ‘Between life and death’. A thriller that has the participation of RTVE, which looks at the story of Leo, a Spaniard living in Brussels who one night witnesses the suicide of his son, whom he had not heard from for more than two years.

To complete the program directed by Gerardo Sánchez, the French filmmaker’s favorite sequence Arnaud Desplechin; the Festivalito de La Palma, and the recommendations of ‘Días de Cine’.