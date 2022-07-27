Minecraft Legends is Mojang’s new strategy game

After Minecraft: Story Mode, Earth and Dungeons, Mojang has continued to work on new approaches for the brand and the result is Minecraft Legends, a new strategy game based on the same one that was presented during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Provided by 2023 and with an eye on all platforms, Minecraft Legends reminiscent of sagas like Pikmin or Mount and Blade.

The game offers us command hordes of creepers, villagers and other creatures from the Minecraft universe, and defend our village with them or open portals and conquer those of others. Mojang is being assisted in the development by Blackbird Interactive and between both, and as its first trailer shows, it will be the first time that they bring us massive wars and battles in minecraft.

