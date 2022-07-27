Minecraft, 90% faster on your AMD PC with the new driver

In the world of PC games we are seeing how a consolidation is taking place in the face of consumption. For one thing we have a number of games that are highly popular, including Minecraft. So it is normal that in the new updates of the graphic drivers optimizations are being produced for these games. At the end of the day, what matters is that potential buyers acquire your graphics card and not that of the competition.

Up to 92% speed in Minecraft with AMD driver 22.7.1

Yes, AMD has optimized its new graphics driver so that the number of frames per second when playing Minecraft almost doubles. In any case, we must remember that the Microsoft game is not one of the most demanding, but this type of performance increase in specific games that comes with each driver update is always welcome. Specifically, and as you can see in the slide below, this is achieved on some of the new models of the recently released RX 6050 XT graphics cards, although we should expect similar performance on the standard RX 6000.