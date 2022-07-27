Mexico’s ‘super peso’ surprises the markets

The Mexican peso has shown a “surprisingly resilient outlier,” maintaining its strength while other currencies have succumbed to the dollar in recent weeks, leading many analysts to call it the “superweight.”

A note from BloombergNews explains that its strength is explained by fairly typical factors, such as tight fiscal policy and increases in interest rates that have fueled the carry trade. But another key factor is the expectation of a sea change in world trade in the coming years that could lead to an increase in foreign direct investment.

The note by George Lei and Michael O’Boyle says that Mexico is attracting factories from China as higher wages and rising transportation costs undermine what had been its competitive advantages. A Covid-induced aversion to remote supply chains is also pushing companies to move operations from Asia closer to the United States.

Adding to those logistical concerns are strict lockdowns as part of China’s Covid Zero policy and concerns that China could make a move against Taiwan that would draw sanctions from Western countries.

The change can also be seen in the performance of the Mexican peso against the Chinese yuan and this boom can be seen throughout the industrial north of Mexico, says the Bloomberg note, where more and more Chinese companies are betting on settling in the north of our country. country.

Still, some skeptics doubt the shift to Mexican production is significant enough to form the long-term earnings base for the currency.

The dollar value of Mexico’s exports to the United States still trails China’s by a wide margin, even as the gap narrows. And there have been times in the past when analysts thought Mexico was ready for a breakup that did not come to fruition.

In particular, the predictions surfaced in 2007 and 2008 when rising oil prices increased transportation costs, and then again when US President Donald Trump shook up trade relations with China during his tenure.

More recently, the nationalist energy policies of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and skirmishes with companies have been seen as an impediment to investment. Last week, the United States said Mexico’s energy policies violated the North American free trade agreement, though there was little fallout in the peso market.

In the first quarter of this year, Mexico reported a record inflow of $19.4 billion in foreign direct investment, up 5.8 percent from the same period last year after excluding one-off mergers. Vacancy rates at industrial parks in Juarez, Reynosa and Monterrey hit record lows in the first quarter due to job demand, Credit Suisse analysts said in a June report. During his trip to Washington this month, López Obrador forecast that US investment in the country would reach $40 billion between now and 2024.

Mexico’s exports to the United States have been growing faster than those of its Asian rival for most of the time since 2016.

Mexico exported 422 billion to the United States in the last 12 months, 121 billion less than China. That gap was nearly $200 billion four years ago.

Transforming supply chains will take time, but the entanglements caused by China’s zero-Covid policy will push companies to diversify operations “just in case,” said John Paul Lech, portfolio manager at Matthews International Capital. Management in San Francisco.

undervalued peso

The relatively cheap valuation of the peso is an additional attraction for foreign investors. On a trade-weighted basis, the currency has been on the weaker side of its 10- and 20-year averages since 2015, according to data compiled by the Bank for International Settlements. China’s trade-weighted exchange rate, on the other hand, is now hovering around seven-year highs.

While U.S. recession risks may weigh on the peso in the near term, resilient balance of payments flows should allow the currency to outperform regional peers, analyzes say.

The bank expects the peso to rise about 6 percent to 19.25 per dollar by the end of next year.