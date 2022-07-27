Mexican Jordan Carrillo leaves Santos Laguna to play for Sporting de Gijón

The right-hand drive will have his first European adventure and hopes to fill Martino’s eye.

Santos announces the signing of Jordan Carrillo to Sporting de Gijón

By: Alvaro Cruz Santibanez JUL. 27. 2022

After winning the golden ball as rookie of the year in the MX League, Jordan Carrillo he earned his right to emigrate to Spanish football and leave Santos Laguna. His team will be Sporting Gijonowned by Grupo Orlegi, after David Guerra, president of Sporting, invited Jordan via zoom.

David War: “On behalf of the club we would love to have you here, show your talent and help us achieve this season’s goals. If you want to accept the invitation, it is done”.

Jordan Carrillo: “Of course, of course, I am committed and convinced. Let’s see if Dante gives me permission. I would like to thank Grupo Orlegi for everything he taught me as a person before being a player. Thank the board, my parents who were always with me because it is a fundamental part of being where I am”.

For its part, dante elizaldepresident of Saintsclosed the verbal agreement with Sporting de Gijón, asked Carrillo’s father for permission and motivated him to show his talent in Spain.

“The opportunity given by Sporting de Gijón must be taken advantage of and leave the name of Orlegiof Mexico and leave in these lands what you have learned in these years. We have a verbal agreement and we have to work on it. Jordan expressed this desire since he arrived here. He wanted to be part of the Mexican team and he did it; he wanted the ballon d’or and he got it. We announce your departure to Sporting Gijon”.

The 20-year-old skilled midfielder made his Apertura 2020 debut in a loss against Blue Cross and has added relevant minutes in the first division. Playing in Spain can open the doors of Tri with ‘Tata’ Martinowho already summoned him in April.