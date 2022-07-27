Messi against Ramos, it’s always the Barcelona-Real derby: close fight in training, high tension at Psg

The historian rivalry between Lionel Messi And Sergio Ramos does not mention diminish not even now that they are teammates al Paris-Saint-Germain. The Spanish defender for almost a whole career was in charge of stopping the Argentine champion in the matches between real Madrid And Barcelona. Perhaps mindful of those matches, in training it is entered hard on the foot of the seven times Golden Ball. The surgery resulted in the reaction of Messi so much that the companions and the staff had to intervene for to divide the two players. The episode took place in the last training of the Parisians in Japan under the eyes of a large audience who had been let in as it was an exhibition.

The action is ordinary: Messi receives ball and turns for sow opponents in speed, but immediately Ramos him hunt entering hard on the supporting foot. The Argentine still manages to escape them and score a goal, but immediately afterwards he does alters against the former Madrid player first looking at him harshly and then saying something to him. At that point the Spaniard tries to apologize, but the Argentine does not accept exposing himself to his partner’s response. Consequently, the deputies of Christophe Galtier they immediately stop the game and release the tension.