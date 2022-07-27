mental health | Playing video games has no consequences for well-being, according to a study | NMR | TECHNOLOGY

The time spent on video game It has no consequences for the well-being of the players, concludes a large study carried out by the University of Oxford and published on Wednesday.

“We have found little or no evidence of a causal relationship between video gaming and well-being”affirms this study that followed nearly 40,000 players over 18 years of age for six weeks.

“For better or worse, the average effects (of the video game) on player welfare are likely to be very low, and more data is needed to determine potential risks.”say the researchers whose work was published in the journal “The Royal Society”.

To analyze their well-being, the players were asked about their emotions in everyday life, including their level of happiness, sadness, anger or frustration.

The researchers also relied on playtime data provided by the developers of seven video gamefrom the simulation game “Animal Crossing” to the open-world car racing game “The Crew 2″.

According to the study, the consequences of the video game, whether positive or negative, would only be noticeable if a player played more than 10 hours a day.

These results contradict a study carried out in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, by the same University of Oxford, which then concluded that playing video game it could be good for mental health, unlike the latter, which signals a lack of connection.

The video gameGames, including online games, are regularly accused of affecting players’ mental health, and previous studies have criticized the effect of excessively long gaming sessions on the very young.

“Currently there is not enough data or evidence for governments to develop laws and regulations that restrict gambling among certain population groups”said Matti Vuorre, one of the authors of the new study.

“We know that we need a lot more data on problem gamblers from a lot more platforms to be able to inform policy (of video game) and advise parents and health professionals”, highlighted his colleague Andrew K.Przybylski.

